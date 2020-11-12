1/2
Earle D. Newton
11/15/1936 - 10/24/2020 Earl D. Newton, passed away on October 24, 2020. Earl was born in Johnsville, Arkansas on November 15, 1936. He left Mt. Olive, Arkansas for California when he was 16 years old. Earl met Claudia "Candy" Richardson "The Love Of His Life" in 1963. He worked various jobs in construction, but in 1995 he started Newton's Trucking Co. operating it until 2010. Earl was a huge fan of the L.A. Lakers and L.A. Dodgers with their many Championship Titles. Services are Saturday November 14, 2020, 2:30pm at Mt. View Cemetery, 2400 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Altadena, CA. He is survived by two daughters Cheraye Newton, Cynthia Washington and Son-In-Law, Waun; grandchildren, Paul and Ebony Taylor, Tennille, Tatiana, and Tevin Mayfield, Elese Russell, and Malani Jabril; six great grandchildren; four brothers; four sisters and a host of relatives and friends.


Published in Pasadena Star-News on Nov. 12, 2020.
