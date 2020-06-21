Dec. 27, 1935 - June 1, 2020 Our precious Mother, Edna Marie Cooke (Lazore) passed away at the age of 84 to join her family in heaven. Her children would like to think she was met by her Father in the family carriage pulled by her favorite horse, "Queenie." Edna lived a full life, filled with beautiful memories and the love of her family. Born December 27, 1935, on a farm in upstate New York, she was the youngest of seven children, predeceased by her Father Thomas Lazore and her Mother, Agnes Lazore (Jock) With a dream of making a great life, Edna moved out West. She fulfilled her dreams building multiple successful businesses through hard work and passion. One of her favorite joys was bringing comfort and happiness through preparing and serving gourmet cuisine for everyone she knew. She always said, "Tomato loves basil." She lived a beautiful life serving as an inspiration to all. Edna is survived by her three children, Leanna Cooke, Ramona Ayers and Craig Cooke along with six grandchildren and three great grand children. A celebration of Edna's life will be held at Forest Lawn, Covina Hills on July 23, 2020, at 10 am.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store