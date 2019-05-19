Pasadena Star-News Obituaries
Douglass & Zook Chapel Of Remembrance Funeral Home
600 E. Foothill Blvd.
Monrovia, CA 91016
626-358-3244
May 4, 1926 - May 12, 2019 Edna P. Fliegel, 93, of Santa Monica, CA, passed away, May 12, 2019 of complications related to COPD. She was born in London, England on May 4, 1926. She served as a Lead in the British Women's Land Army. She was a war bride and became a pioneer Mutual Clerk for Santa Anita Race Track. She was incredibly brave, and a lovely combination of wits and moxie. She was also adored by children and pets. Most importantly, she was the nucleus/heart of her family. Edna had a remarkable life and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her brother, Mick; daughter, Susan; granddaughter, Julie; and great granddaughters, Erika, Zoe and Camryn. Her viewing will be held on May 23, 2019, 12:00p-1:30p at Douglass & Zook Mortuary, in Monrovia, CA.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on May 19, 2019
