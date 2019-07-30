|
January 17, 1924 - July 26, 2019 Elaine Grimm, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and dear friend to many, passed peacefully in her sleep, on Friday, July 26, 2019. Elaine was 95 years old. Elaine was a Stanford University graduate with a degree in journalism. She married Dick Grimm and after several years moved to West Covina, CA in 1956. There they raised their two daughters, Lori and Kris. Elaine loved gardening, her cats, her children and grandchildren. She was passionate about the game of Bridge and often hosted Bridge tables at her home. Elaine is survived by her Grandchildren, Tyler Bolender, and Katie Forsman, and great-Grandchildren, Elliot Bolender and Finn Forsman.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on July 30, 2019