|
|
Sept. 17, 1936 - Feb. 27, 2020 Elane was welcomed into the open arms of her Lord and Savior on February 27, 2020, while at home with her loving family by her side. She lived her entire life in Southern California. She had twin brothers, Art and Jay, who both passed away in their 60s. Elane met Robert (Bob) Raftery in high school, and in 1956 they were married and moved to Arcadia. They had three children, Scott born in 1957 (deceased in 2013), Paul born in 1959 (deceased at the age of 11-months-old), and Kelly born in 1961, still living. As a family, they enjoyed golfing, dirt bike riding, camping, and traveling. Her children, grandchildren and greatgrands were her pride and joy. Bob passed away in 1985 at the age of 50. Elane then married Charles (Chuck) Misner two years later. Chuck went home to Jesus just 5 months ago. She worked at Temple City High School in the office and in the student store where she became known as "mom" to everyone. She also loved making baby quilts for church. She is survived by her daughter, Kelly (John) and their son Nicholas; Scott (deceased) and his sons Shane (Kim); and Justin (Karli) and their sons Emerson and Johnny; her late husband, Chuck's, extended family; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. We are all going to miss her infectious smile, contagious laugh, wit, wisdom, and selfless generous heart. Until we see you again, g'ma, nana!
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Mar. 7, 2020