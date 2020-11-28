March 15, 1935 - November 13, 2020 Elba Nydia Bautista Smith died peacefully in her sleep of natural causes at The Terraces at Park Marino in Pasadena, where she recently moved following the death of her devoted husband of 57 years, Leonard William Smith. Elba was born in Chihuahua, Mexico to Margarita Lara and Isidro Candido Bautista, and a large, loving family. She first moved to El Paso, TX in the mid-1950s where she studied at Palmore College. Then she made her way to join family in Los Angeles, CA, where she and Leonard met studying German at LA City College. Elba had a long and successful career as an executive in fundraising and advancement with nonprofit organizations such as Caltech for 13 years, KCET, MALDEF, Charles Drew University, AltaMed, The Music Center Founders' League, Women at Work, and CSULA Luckman Fine Arts Complex. Elba volunteered on numerous boards and councils including the Pacific Asia Museum, Pasadena Educational Foundation, Los Angeles Conservancy, Orthopaedic Hospital Lowman Club, and the National Society of Fundraising Executives. She loved opera and supported Hispanics for L.A. Opera, and she co-founded the Latin American Arts Council. She had a great sense of humor, and she loved to travel, cook, host gatherings in her home, and take care of others, especially family. Elba is survived by her daughter Susana Smith Bautista, son-in-law Juan Felipe Vallejo and her adored grandson Nicolas William Vallejo, her brothers Oscar Rodolfo Bautista and Raul Bautista, as well as her half-siblings Rosemary Harsey, Lily White, Joey Hawkins, Robert Hawkins, and Gilbert Hawkins. A graveside service will be held on December 2 at 1:00 pm at Rose Hills Cemetery, Rainbow Gardens, and all are invited to attend with proper safety precautions - no reception to follow. The family would like to thank all of her wonderful caregivers these last few years.





