July 22, 1946 - Aug. 13, 2019 Ray Eubanks, a teacher, mentor, coach and beloved member of the community, passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife Karen and his children by his side. He is survived by his wife Karen Chang Eubanks, his son Michael Keli'i Ali Eubanks, daughter-in-law Micah League Eubanks, granddaughter Peyton Kalani Eubanks, grandsons Izaac Kekoa Eubanks and Nathan Kahelemeakua Eubanks, his mother-in-law Evelyn Chang and sister-in-law Wanda Tanaka. Viewing will be held on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 from 12pm-4pm at Todd Memorial Chapel in Pomona, CA. Private celebration of life to follow.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Sept. 6, 2019