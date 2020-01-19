Pasadena Star-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Douglass & Zook Chapel Of Remembrance Funeral Home
600 E. Foothill Blvd.
Monrovia, CA 91016
626-358-3244
Resources
More Obituaries for Elena Rivera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elena "Helen" Rivera

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elena "Helen" Rivera Obituary
November 13, 1937 - January 12, 2020 Elena "Helen" Rivera, 82, born on November 13, 1937 in Chihuahua, Mexico, passed away January 12, 2020. Helen was a determined and mature person at a very young age. Despite only having a 6th grade education, she attended night school to learn English and be a nurse's aide; she later became a Vocational Nurse. Helen soon worked in the Cardiology Department where she became adept at assisting doctors. Helen's favorite hobby was reading medical books. She was also an avid crossword puzzle fan. Helen leaves behind her first love, her husband Eloy. Helen leaves a great impact on our hearts and lives. She will be greatly missed and remembered. A vigil service will be held from 7:00PM on Tuesday, January 21, at Douglass & Zook Mortuary in Monrovia. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, January 22, at Annunciation Catholic Church in Arcadia. Interment will follow.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Douglass & Zook Chapel Of Remembrance Funeral Home
Download Now