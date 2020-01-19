|
November 13, 1937 - January 12, 2020 Elena "Helen" Rivera, 82, born on November 13, 1937 in Chihuahua, Mexico, passed away January 12, 2020. Helen was a determined and mature person at a very young age. Despite only having a 6th grade education, she attended night school to learn English and be a nurse's aide; she later became a Vocational Nurse. Helen soon worked in the Cardiology Department where she became adept at assisting doctors. Helen's favorite hobby was reading medical books. She was also an avid crossword puzzle fan. Helen leaves behind her first love, her husband Eloy. Helen leaves a great impact on our hearts and lives. She will be greatly missed and remembered. A vigil service will be held from 7:00PM on Tuesday, January 21, at Douglass & Zook Mortuary in Monrovia. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, January 22, at Annunciation Catholic Church in Arcadia. Interment will follow.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Jan. 19, 2020