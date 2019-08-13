|
|
Elida G. Cantu, passed away on August 5, 2019, at 93 years old. Elida was born and raised in Del Rio, TX then moved to Los Angeles, CA in 1951. She has spent the last 60 years residing in Rosemead, CA. She was employed by the LA County Fire Dept. for 31 years as a secretary. She leaves behind three children: Velma Frisk of Colton, Jerry Cantu (wife Lucy) of Covina and David Cantu of Rosemead, 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and four siblings. Preceding her in death were a brother and her parents, Miguel and Antonia Guardia. She loved crossword puzzles, sewing and loved to dance! She will be forever missed. Rosary at Pierce Brothers, San Gabriel on Tuesday, August, 13, 2019 at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's church in San Gabriel on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10:00am. Burial immediately following at Resurrection Cemetery. DignityMemorial.com
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Aug. 13, 2019