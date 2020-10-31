1/1
Elizabeth Ann Ryan Polder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
November 19, 1929 - September 4, 2020 Elizabeth Ann Ryan Polder died on September 4, 2020 at the age of 90. She was the daughter of Michael Patrick and Sarah (Burke) Ryan of Fall River, Massachusetts. She was one of seven siblings: Gertrude, Eileen, Edward, Michael, Joseph and Mary. She was the wife of Lee Polder and the mother of five children: Andrew, Mary, Margret (now deceased), James and Joseph. Elizabeth was a 1952 graduate of Framingham State College in Framingham, Massachusetts. She taught school in New Bedford, MA and Fullerton, California before embarking on marriage and motherhood. While raising her children she participated in Camp Fire Girls, Bobby Sox, Little League and Cub Scouts as a volunteer. Elizabeth was a lifelong, faithful Catholic who enjoyed her faith and association with the Church. She pursued studies of the Bible and other religions to be a better informed and practicing Catholic. Elizabeth long-identified with liberal political causes and was particularly interested in feeding the hungry, especially children. Elizabeth asked if anyone cared to make a donation on her behalf to direct them to an organization that feeds the hungry.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pasadena Star-News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved