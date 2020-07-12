Elizabeth Romero

February 22, 1925 - June 18, 2020 Elizabeth Mageno was born on February 22, 1925 in Pomona, California to Reverend Sotero Mageno and Mrs. Marcelina Mageno. She was the sixth of a family of eight children. Most of her siblings preceded her in death, including Mary, Joseph, Abraham, Lorenzo, Daniel, and Sara. Her youngest sister, Beatrice, survives her. As Reverend Mageno was called to various ministries in Arizona, Elizabeth spent her early years growing up in Arizona. Following graduation from Douglas High School in 1943, Elizabeth began her college years at the University of Arizona, earning her Bachelor of Science in Home Economics. It was during her growing-up years in Arizona that she met Ysidro Romero, whose family were members of Reverend Mageno's congregation. Elizabeth and Ysidro married in 1948 and raised a family of four children, Rudy, Rebecca, Rick, and Ralph, in the City of Norwalk, California. Elizabeth earned her special secondary teaching credential in 1958, and her elementary teaching credential in 1960 from the California State Board of Education. Her career as an educator spanned 35 years with the Norwalk-La Mirada School District. In addition to her family and her teaching career, Elizabeth was dedicated to service within her church and the community. She was a long-time member of Norwalk Presbyterian Church, Presbyterian Women of Norwalk and of the Presbytery of Los Ranchos, having served in several leadership positions locally and regionally. She was very active in the Norwalk Woman's Club, serving as President from June 1995 to June 1998. As a testament to her dedicated community service, the Norwalk Community Coordinating Council named Elizabeth Citizen of the Year for 2005, at which time she received a commendation from the City of Norwalk. In 2008, Elizabeth's husband, Ysidro, died. To be closer to her daughter, she moved to Oakmont Senior Living in Whittier in 2015. She enjoyed the supportive environment and making new friends at Oakmont and began attending East Whittier Presbyterian Church. Elizabeth passed away peacefully in hospice care on June 18, 2020. Her son, Rick Romero, predeceased her in 2018. She is survived by her son Rudy Romero (Sandy); her daughter Becky Campos (John); her son Ralph Romero (Margaurete), Rick's widow, Sally Romero; eleven grandchildren: Tony, Ruben, Mike, Andy, Gabriel, Daniel, David, Kristy, Carly, Cassie and Margaurete; 18 great grandchildren and counting! Given the current restrictions due to COViD-19, the family held private services at Rose Hills on July 2, 2020. A grand celebration of Elizabeth's life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff of Oakmont Senior Living and the Remita hospice staff for their special and compassionate care, especially during Elizabeth's final days.





