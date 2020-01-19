|
Ellen Weaver Meudell was born in September, 1916 in Schenectady, NY. Her parents were Homer and Anna Simes Weaver. In 1937 she graduated from Smith College and then embarked on a tour of Europe. In 1940, Ellen married Asa Meudell (Ace), Jr., and they moved to California. They had three children and the family lived in Berkeley, Alhambra, Bakersfield and San Marino. In 1958 the family moved to Phoenix, and there Ellen learned to love golf. After 8 years, the family returned to San Marino, where Ellen worked as a substitute teacher. She also continued to play golf well into her nineties. Both Ellen and Ace were involved with the San Marino Community Church and Ellen served as a Deacon. They traveled in Europe, Asia and Canada. When they were in their late 70s, they hiked for a week in the Yosemite High Country. Ellen learned to speak French and was active in the Pasadena Alliance Francaise. She volunteered for the National and was an ongoing supporter of Planned Parenthood. Later in her life, Ellen enjoyed spending time with her family and friends in her beloved Cayucos, CA vacation home. Ellen Weaver Meudell passed away peacefully in October, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband in 1994. Ellen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her intelligence, integrity, kindness and sense of humor will be sorely missed by all. She is survived by her son, Asa Yeomans Meudell, III (Jessie), her two daughters, Constance Meudell Weinstock (Bill) and Marcia Bonner Meudell (Mike Merrigan) and her five grandchildren; Wendy, Michael Z., Amelia, Jimmy and Asa. A celebration of Ellen's life will be held on January 25, 2020 at 11:00 at the San Marino Community Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Planned Parenthood: Pasadena and San Gabriel Valley: www.bit.ly/pppsgvdonate.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Jan. 19, 2020