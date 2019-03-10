|
Sept. 7, 1947 - Feb. 28, 2019 Elvira Ramos, cherished daughter, sister, and friend to many, passed away peacefully under Hospice Care on February 28, 2019 at her home in Eagle Rock, California after a two-year battle with cancer. She was in the company of her family and had been visited by many friends during her final few weeks. She was predeceased by her mother, Elvira Rey Ramos. She is survived by her father, Esteban Ramos; her sister, Mary Ramos; and her brother, Salvador Ramos (Cathy). She was a much-loved educator who taught for 35 years in the Hollister School District as an elementary classroom teacher and a middle school art teacher. Her enthusiasm for art, world travel, and learning was readily apparent. She delighted in gardening and was a champion of the environment. Most of all, Elvira loved her family and friends. Her creative spirit and unselfish kindness to others will be sorely missed. All are welcome to attend her interment service to be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 30 at the Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills Cemetery (6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA). Guests may gather at the main entrance to the cemetery at 9:45 A.M. where they will be escorted to the interment site. The Ramos Family cordially invites everyone to attend the Celebration of Life reception that will be held at the Brand Library and Art Center, (1601 W Mountain St, Glendale, CA 91201), immediately following the interment until 2:00 P.M.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Mar. 10, 2019