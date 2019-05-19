|
Dec. 13, 1923 - May 12, 2019 Emily Russel Newton, has died peacefully from complications of age. She was born in Illinois and moved to California as a child. Emily grew up in Pasadena with her 3 siblings, Stuart, Jane, and Liz, who have all predeceased her. She had many interests and experiences: worked at Lockheed during WWII, traveled in Europe in the 1950s to study music, was a member of Holliston Methodist Church choir, of PEO, and of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society for outstanding educators. She wed John Newton and they enjoyed decades together until his passing in 2006. She earned her BA in education at UC Riverside, and taught in Pasadena Unified School District for many years. Always cheerful and gregarious, Emily will be missed by in-laws Robert Newton and Norma Russel, a myriad of nieces, nephews, former students, and friends. To honor Emily, take a child for a walk, adopt a dog, be kind to someone in need.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on May 19, 2019