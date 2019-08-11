Home

POWERED BY

Services
First Ame Church
1700 N Raymond Ave
Pasadena, CA 91103
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
First A.M.E. Church
1700 N. Raymond Ave.
Pasadena, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Erma Bullock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erma Bullock


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Erma Corine Bullock, passed away August 3, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Loretta Hudson (Harry) and Becky Hudspeth; four grandchildren, Zrederick James Hudson, Stephen Duane Hudson, Sr., Laura Weaver (Michael) and Leslie Corine Hudspeth (Jason); 10 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday, 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Service 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, First A.M.E. Church, 1700 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA. Interment, Live Oak Memorial Park, Monrovia, CA.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.