October 13, 1921 - December 28, 2019 Esperanza was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico on October 13, 1921. She married Alan R. Bleemers in 1945 in Mexico and shortly after moved to La Verne, CA. They settled in San Dimas with their 7 children. At the age of 42 she became a widow. Raising their children on her own had its challenges, but she was very grounded and resourceful. Esperanza took pride in everything she did and always stayed true to herself. She enjoyed cooking, gardening (especially tending to her fruit trees), volunteering in her community, and spending time with family. She was dedicated and devoted to her faith in God and attended church regularly. For 50 years she was a member with the American Legion Post 30, as well as, a longtime member with the San Dimas Senior Citizens while volunteering as a kitchen manager for many years. She loved her community and made many friends along the way. Family was very important to Esperanza and she looked forward to their visits to her home and family celebrations. On December 28, 2019 she passed away peacefully. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alan R., and her son, Rafael. She is survived by 6 children: Susan (Nick) Comitas, Ida Marie (Chuck) Erichsen, Alan (Cindi) Bleemers, Jaime (Maria) Bleemers, Miguel (Georgeann-deceased) Bleemers, (Lori Rafael's wife) Bleemers, and Esperanza (Brad) Bastian, 18 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. She was an inspiration to all of us and will be deeply missed. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00am at San Dimas Foursquare Church, 114 W. 2nd Street, San Dimas, CA. Anyone wishing to honor Esperanza with a charitable gift is invited to contribute to the American Legion Post 30.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Jan. 19, 2020