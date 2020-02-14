|
|
October 26, 1921 - January 12, 2020 Ethel Lasell Farrand died at her home on Sunday January 12, 2020 after a long and colorful life. She traveled widely, loved to entertain and was an accomplished artist. A high point of her intrepid travel was traveling by herself on the Trans-Siberian Railroad when the Soviet Union still existed. In preparation for the trip she learned Russian. Born in 1921 in Shanghai to her medical missionary parents Ruth and Sidney, her first six years were in China. After her family settled in Pasadena Ethel attended the Polytechnic School and received her high school diploma from the Bishop's School in La Jolla. She went on to attend Wellesley and later earned an MFA in writing from Teachers College, Columbia University. She and Knox Farrand married in 1957. Knox died in 1988. Ethel was also preceded in death by her parents Sidney Locock Lasell and Ruth Lyon Lasell and by her brothers Eldridge Lyon Lasell and Sidney Locock Lasell, Jr. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, many friends and her long time caregivers, to whom the family is extremely grateful. A memorial will be held at a later date. Please email for details, which should be available soon. bon_lass@earthlink.net (Ruth Lasell), railtis@cox.net (Sarah Lasell Iltis), dlasell1@aol.com (David Lasell).
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Feb. 14, 2020