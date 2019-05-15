March 26, 1935 - May 11, 2019 Evangelina Sanchez Cano passed onto eternal life on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Pasadena, California. She attended Lincoln High School in Los Angeles and met the love of her life, Fortino T. Cano Sr., at the Boyle Heights Church of the Nazarene where they were chorus members and happily married for 65 years. Evangelina is preceded by her beloved parents, Gregorio Pacheco Sanchez and Dora Vidaurri Mondragon and daughter Juanita Onkst. Evangelina was the adopted daughter of Guadalupe and Maria Sanchez. She is survived by her sweetheart "honey" Fortino T. Cano Sr., and children Bianca Mesa, Dr. Julieta C. Gomez DPT, Esmeralda Salazar, Evangeline H. Cheshewalla, Steve, Tino, Hector and Greg Cano including 47 grandchildren. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at Cabot and Sons in Pasadena, California on Monday, May 20,2019 at 11:00 AM and internment following on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 12 noon at the Riverside National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be sent to the Boyle Heights Church of the Nazarene, 213 S. Breed St., Los Angeles CA 9033 in remembrance of Evangelina Sanchez Cano. Cabot and Sons Funeral Home 27 Chestnut Street Pasadena, California 91103 Published in Pasadena Star-News on May 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary