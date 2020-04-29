Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Maddox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Love Maddox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Love Maddox passed away on April 13, 2020. She is survived by 5 children, Reggie Reed (Stella), Grace Reed, Kim Reed, Tracy Hall (Z. Hodges) and Arthur Hall (Shannon); 19 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sister, Maggie Winston; brother, Willie Skip Robinson (Iris) and a host of other relatives and friends. A private service will be held at Woods-Valentine Mortuary and a private interment will take place at Riverside National Cemetery. A proper celebration of life will be held at a later time.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -