October 26, 1928 - February 15, 2020 Frank Madott, age 91, passed away in West Covina, CA on February 15, 2020. Frank was born in Hartford, Conneticut on October 26, 1928. As a boy, his family moved to Toronto, Canada. In February 1948, he enlisted in the United States Army rising to the rank of Staff Sargent. In 1950, he was assigned to the X Army Corp. In November and December of 1950, he fought in the battle at the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea, where he received the Purple Heart and Bronze Star, as well as several other medals. In the 1950's, he moved to Southern California where he worked in the Aerospace Industry for over 40 years. Frank was an avid John Wayne fan. His family will miss his homemade spaghetti and meatballs. Frank was a man of honor, and was loved by all who had the chance to know him. Frank is survived by Connie, his wife of 57 years. His children, Charles Madott and Lesley Madott Crumbaker, 7 grandchilden, and 10 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on February 25th from 9:00am-1:00pm with a graveside service starting at 2:00pm at Forest Lawn in Covina, CA.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Feb. 21, 2020