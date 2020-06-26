Franklyn Kostlan

May 10, 1931 - June 16, 2020 Franklyn Griffith Kostlan, a handsome, loyal, hard-working man that exemplified character. Son, brother, husband, uncle, father and friend. Born on the 10th day of May 1931 at Cedars of Lebanon Hospital in Los Angeles to Frank and Margaret Kostlan, Frank peacefully passed away at his home, June 16, 2020 with his loving wife, Kathleen by his side. He had just celebrated his 89th birthday. Frank grew up in and loved Pasadena. His roots ran deep in the Pasadena/San Marino area. His father was City Attorney of Pasadena and his great grandfather owned a gas station on the corner of Villa and Carmello Streets. His mother, Margaret, was an English teacher. He had a wonderful relationship with his younger brother, Herbert Fowler, who preceded Frank in death in 2008. Frank attended Hamilton Elementary, Pasadena High School and graduated in 1947 from Pasadena Junior College where he excelled in football, track and basketball, earning him the OMD (Order of Mast and Dagger) Award, an academic and athletic honor. A proud veteran, Frank was drafted at the age of 20 and stationed at Fort Ord and the Presidio in San Francisco, serving in the Korean War as a MP. He continued his education at USC, graduating with a BS in Business Administration,1956. He went on to earn his MBA from the USC Marshall School of Business,1962. He was a member of and served as the President of the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. It was at USC he met his beautiful bride, Jane Clifford, also a student at USC. They were married on September 8,1956. Frank and Jane had three children, Kevin (Grace Speed), Kerry (John K. Cervenka) and Kelly (Curtis Bowman). Frank was a supportive and loving grandfather to his nine grandchildren, MaryKate, Caroline and Kevin Kostlan Jr., John William, daughter-in-law, Loryn, Franklyn, Georgia and Lilah Cervenka, Katie and Charlie Bowman. Along with a strong hand shake, Frank had the gift for conversation and connection. He was a successful businessman specializing in Personnel and Human Relations. He began his career working for Allstate and Price Waterhouse and went on to spend the majority of his business life as a Senior Corporate Executive for Denny's Restaurant. Later in life, he would continue using those skills in Executive Search in Long Beach and Pasadena. A devoted husband for nearly 50 years, Jane passed away in 2006. Frank had the good fortune of reuniting with another beautiful Trojan, Kathleen McCarthy. They were married in 2009. Frank loved Kathleen dearly. Their two families grew together seamlessly and shared many treasured experiences together. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends, in addition to his loving caretakers, Danny, William, Mark and Lucy, who were with him to the end. Frank loved his hot fudge sundaes, Trojan football and a good Paul Simon song. As one of his favorite hymns, let us all rejoice in eternal life and sing, "Glory, glory, Hallelujah! Glory, glory, Hallelujah! Glory, glory, Hallelujah, His truth is marching on! His truth is marching on! And on and on and on and on and on." FIGHT ON! In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Pasadena City College Foundation, the Delta Tau Delta Educational Foundation or the Pasadena Humane Society. A private family service and celebration of life are pending. Mountain View Mortuary (626) 794-7133 Theresa L. Perriello





