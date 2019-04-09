|
Frederick E. Cooper was born at home in Long Beach California on March 2, 1917 and he died peacefully in his sleep on his 102nd birthday surrounded by family and caregivers March 2,2019. He battled a respiratory infection his last week and had increasing senile dementia for the last four years of his life. Before that his life had always been marked by adventure, projects and an abundance of optimism and kindness. His special interests as a child were airplanes, boats, radios and photography. At University of California, Berkeley. he studied electrical engineering. He worked as a San Francisco World Expo intern for Westinghouse on Treasure Island, in 1938-9, and later at Westinghouse.. A phone call from two teenage boys he was tutoring convinced him to come get on the Santa Fe railroad in Kansas City where they promised he would meet the girl of his dreams, Adella, working as a courier nurse. After losing her at the end of the line in Los Angeles he pestered the Chicago railroad officials for six months to give him her last name and phone number and they finally gave in when he pleaded "That is the girl I am going to marry!!"Three dates and a number of love letters later they were married April 25, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois. After only three months they adopted Adella's niece and nephews and while only daughter Glenellen was on the way. He was accepted into Naval Officer training that winter when WWII began. During WWII Fred worked in deceptive warfare created by Eleanor Roosevelt and directed by Hollywood actor Douglas Fairbanks Jr. to produce Hollywood style illusions to fool the enemy into thinking we were fully ready for fighting when we had very little. A miniature air force base in Alaska was created to prevent the Japanese from crossing over the Bering Strait, and Fred created thousands of miniature inflatable rubber paratroopers diverting Germans to the site of the invasion so American troops on the ground could outflank them. On Okracoke Island Fred was injured from a blast from a booby trapped Japanese captured radar unit that he was testing to simulate a flotilla of naval ships approaching. He lay in a hospital bed with tuberculosis for three years, with nurse Adella giving him private duty aid in each of the hospitals where he stayed. Fred was later declared cured and began to work again after the war for Westinghouse as an electrical engineer in the Seattle area. Later the family moved to the southland and he worked independently with Jones, Cooper and Associates. In Los Angeles he where he created a successful crew designing electrical plans for schools, hospitals and finally for Disneyland, Disney World and Disney Japan, as well as the New York World's Fair and many sports arenas. Fred was an respected troubleshooter and consultant. He taught wildly successful engineering classes at El Camino College and he became an avid rebuilder and pilot of twelve airplanes He had a hangar often filled with buddies at El Monte Airport for twenty years and made eight flights to the Fly-In at Osh Kosh, Wisconsin. He was married 61 years to his lovely nurse. His surviving family is daughter, Glenellen Maxwell, her former husband, Walt and wife Sadie Maxwell, granddaughter, Caroline Maxwell and husband Andi Bunas. Also granddaughter Tracy Hagenmayer, and great granddaughters, Ellie and Marley Hagenmayer. From the original family of Adella, niece Esther Johnson, sons Robert and wife Wava Johnson; Jeff and wife Deborah Johnson; daughter Cynthia and husband Robert Bauer. Jeff's children are Jennifer and husband Dan Young and baby Jackson, Rachel and Bryan Johnson. Surviving wards from a third family, later taken in when the father was dying and the mother had a brain tumor, are twins Thor and Karen, brother Garth and sister Jill Dockweiller. Service is closed to the family in Cathedral Memorial Garden, Christ Cathedral, April 13, 2019 at 10a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be given to USO or .
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Apr. 9, 2019