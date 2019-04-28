|
Gail Laverne Minor of Arcadia, CA, passed away on December 15, 2018, at the age of 92. Gail was born October 31, 1926, in Westmoreland, Kansas, the daughter of George and Lillian Heath. She graduated from Wichita Co. High School, Leoti, Kansas, in 1944. Gail married Vernon F. Minor of Leoti, KS, on June 11, 1947. Gail worked in the Financial Services Department at the California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, CA, as a financial administrative assistant until retiring in 1991 after 22 years of service. Gail was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and she devoted much of her time in service to her church. Gail was preceded in death by Vernon in 2008 after 61 years of marriage and is survived by son Mark Minor (Judy Linse) of Chatsworth, CA, daughter Susan Mathias (Raub J.) of Arcadia, CA, three grandchildren Marissa Minor, Ryan Mathias, and Raub U. Mathias, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. A private interment was held at Live Oak Memorial Park, Monrovia, CA, on December 28, 2018, followed by a memorial service held at New Hope Church (PCUSA), Pasadena, CA. The Rev. Dr. Mariko Yangihara officiated. Donations in memory of Gail may be made to the City of Hope, Attn: Annual Giving, 1500 E. Duarte Rd., Duarte, CA 91010.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Apr. 28, 2019