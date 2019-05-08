|
Gale Marie Blankenship passed away on April 23, 2019. She is survived by one brother, Mack Blankenship; nieces and nephews, Sharon Sarpong (Samuel), Gregory Johnson, Shirley Johnson (Ricky), Sunday Horton and Rosalind Watson; and a host of other family and friends. Visitation 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Thursday. Services 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, Metropolitan Baptist Church, 2283 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Altadena. Interment, Rose Hills Memorial Park, Whittier.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on May 8, 2019