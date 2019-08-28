|
May 31, 1939 - Aug. 22, 2019 Doyle Gene "Sonny" Davis age 80, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 in Montclair, at the Montclair Senior Manor. Gene was born in Covina to Jean and Bettis Davis on May 31, 1939 at InterCommunity Hospital. Gene grew up in Glendora, and had a very successful career with his education. He graduated from Citrus Union High School in 1957. Upon graduating from high school, Gene attended Citrus College receiving his AA, then proceeding to San Jose State, where he received his Bachelors and Masters degrees. Gene then attended University of Southern California where he received his Doctorate of Education. Gene taught college math, he then was appointed to be the Superintendent of Baldy View School District. After some time, Gene took a different direction. Gene became a insurance broker, which he stayed with that profession until his death. Gene had a personal and professional love for horseracing. He loved traveling throughout the country to attend different racetracks. Aside from horseracing, he was involved in his children's and grandchildren's activities. Gene had a love for baseball and off road racing which he shared with his family. Gene was a strong advocate to keep Glendora's heritage. He and his home received a Glendora Beautiful Award Winner just last year. Gene is survived by his Daughter Stacey Davis Robburts, her Husband Kevin, Gene's Son Kevin Davis, his wife Melissa. Gene has four grandchildren, Jacob, Victoria, Austin and Wyatt. Gene's funeral will be held on Thursday, August 29th at 1:00 PM at Oakdale Mortuary in Glendora in the Sunset Chapel. He will be layed to rest next to his parents at Oakdale.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Aug. 28, 2019