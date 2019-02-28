|
|
September 14, 1930 - February 17, 2019 George Edward Balian, longtime resident of Los Angeles County, passed peacefully into God's loving hands on February 17 at his Altadena home of more than 60 years; his home, for decades, has been known as the "Christmas House" where George initianted the annual grand Christmas display, with more than 10,000 lights and scenery, attracting thousands of visitors from around the world. George was 88 years old. An Army Veteran, avid gardener, orchid grower, classically trained pianist, organist and business innovator, George excelled in every artisic endeavor; he took great pride in his God given talents -- and gave back through his service to the Altadena community each Christmas, and through his organ playing at St. Anne Melkite Catholic Church for more than twenty years. As co-founder and co-owner of the Balian Ice Cream Company, George, along with his Syrian immigrant parents the late Habib and Kalmouni, brothers Alex, Fred, Jack and sister Agnes, kept the family business operating through the 1990's. In his retirement, George enjoyed his home, garden, piano and the many dogs over the years that provided him companionship. Uncle George and the music he brought to the world will be sadly missed. Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/pasadenastarnews. WL00190970-image-1.jpg
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Feb. 28, 2019