George Meissenburg

1936 - 2020 Good humored. Strong in more ways than just physical. Apt in any craft he set his mind to. A family man. A man of God. A lover of food. Determined. Charming. Wise. He was much more than one can summarize in a single-page obituary. Therefore, for those who didn't have the chance to know him, consider the following an introduction to a humbly endearing man who will be missed dearly. For anyone who knew George well enough to agree with these descriptions, I hope to present an opportunity for you to surmount grief and instead admire the fullness of George's life. Life beginning in Monterey Park on December 13, 1936, and ending on April 16, 2020 in Covina, 83 year old George A. Meissenburg passed away peacefully at his home with family by his side. Like his mother and father, Hazel M. and George D. Meissenburg, George found home in Southern California; he was raised in El Monte before moving to Covina in 1963 where he spent the remainder of his life. In 57 years of loving marriage to Barbara Jane Meissenburg, George was blessed with two childrenMark D. Meissenburg (wife Kim) and Kari J. Shepherd ( husband Andy) - and 7 grandchildren, Nolan (21), Lance (17), Marie and twin sister Marley (14) Meissenburg, and Tim (19), Karly (17) and Drew (10) Shepherd. Names soon enough exchanged with "Grandpa", "Grandma", "Papa," and "Gigi", George and Jane were joyed by the growth of their family. They both loved being grandparents and were always supportive at Little League/Soccer games. They especially loved Summers when the entire family would come together. Per his El Monte upbringing, George attended El Monte High School alongside his sister Linda S. Huttger, graduating a proud Lion in 1955. Before answering the beckon call of the United States Military, George tested the waters of higher education, attending Pasadena City College from 1955 until 1957. George then served in the National Guard for 8 years, accepting an honorable discharge in 1965. A standing member and past president of the El Monte Lions Club, George felt it important to continue in dutiful service to his nation by serving his community on a local level. George's commitment to the city in which he was raised persevered throughout his life. Upon entering the workfield as manager for his family's plumbing and hardware business in South El Monte, it's hard to imagine whether or not George knew that he would spend his years working in the same small warehouse no more than a mile from his childhood home. George took great pride in his work. With time Garvey Plumbing and Hardware fell away, but in the space it rested George established an office to manage the many properties he had come to own in El Monte. While no longer involved in what was quite literally a "Mom and Pop Shop", George preserved the cherished ideal of family trade by including his own children in the operation of Meissenburg Properties. When not working, George loved to spend time in nature. Happiest when he was outside, George grew up an avid hunter and fisherman in the Yukon, Alaska, California, Texas and Mexico. The Oregon and Southern California Coastlines were among his favorite places to camp with his family. While never abandoning his love for field sports, George, with time, grew to appreciate leisurely travel; in his later years he and Jane visited Greece, Germany, Panama, Spain, Hawaii, Mexico, and the Caribbean. While each accounted for a portion of his identity, neither George's love for hunting and working, nor his love for his family, surpassed his love for the Lord. In 2014, at age 77, George accepted the Lord Jesus Christ and was baptized at the Glendora United Methodist Church. In the church, George cherished opportunities for fellowship, consistently attending a weekly men's breakfast Bible study, participating in a service trip to Tecate, MX, and always sticking around for snacks and lunch with the parishioners after service. In the end, George found great peace and assurance in knowing he would soon enter eternity with his Father. We thank all of you for helping us celebrate George. He will be forever missed but never fully gone. In lieu of sending flowers, please donate to Casa Colina (255 East Bonita Avenue, Pomona, CA 91767. (909) 596-7733) in Memory of George Meissenburg should you feel so inclined.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store