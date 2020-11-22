May 9, 1924 - Oct. 28, 2020 Longtime Pasadena resident and pharmacist George William Sanders passed away in the early hours of October 28, 2020 at the age of 96. He was born to Nicolas and Lillian Szcs on May 9, 1924 in Onga, Hungary. After the death of his father, he emigrated to New York City with his mother and three siblings. Serving above and beyond the call of duty in the Army with military intelligence in WWII, he trained at Camp Ritchie and was awarded the Bronze Star for service at the Battle of the Bulge as well as the Conspicuous Service Award and Good Conduct Medal. Never wanting to be cold again, he came to Los Angeles after the war and graduated from USC School of Pharmacy. On November 24, 1948 he married Bertha Poe and they raised two children, Karyn and Mark. Along with being a faithful and generous supporter of his alma mater (he has held season tickets for USC football since the 1950's), he operated the Colonial Pharmacy in Arcadia from 1954 1999. Trusted by his clients and respected by his colleagues, Mr. Sanders remained an active member of the Arcadia Host Lions Club from 1960 until his death, serving as president and receiving honors such as Lion of the Year in 2004. He was famous for his margaritas. Mr. Sanders was preceded in death by his siblings Fred Seech, Eva Flesch and Betty Flesch, his wife Bertha Poe Sanders and a daughter, Susan. He is survived by his daughter Karyn Sanders (Sarah Holmes), son Mark Sanders (Christine), grandsons Noel Sanders (Aubrie Nestor) and Curtis Sanders (Elena Gandara), numerous nieces and nephews who fondly call him "Uncle George", and longtime companion Judy Murray and her daughter Danielle. In memoriam, the family is grateful for your donations to Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Please go to www.chla.org
, click on the orange DONATE button at the top of the page and check "This is an honor or memorial gift."