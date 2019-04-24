|
Geraldine Ramage Barrington, 97, went to be with the Lord April 14 2019. She was born in Los Angeles, April 30 1921. The family soon moved to Pasadena, where she lived until her marriage to Arthur E Barrington Jr. in 1944. Subsequently they moved to Altadena where they lived for 53 years, retiring to Rancho Bernardo, Ca. in 1999. Arthur Barrington and her son Don preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Janis Ford (Robert), two grandchildren, Amy Homyak (Travis) and Brian Ford (Austyn), four great grandchildren, Liam and Emery Ford, and Alec and Logan Homyak. Pasadena was always home for her and she never got over the goodness of God. She brought joy to everyone who knew her, even in her final days. A Celebration of Life will be held at Mountain View Cemetery in Altadena, Ca. April 25 2019 at 3:00. Rev. Richard Anderson officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your .
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Apr. 24, 2019