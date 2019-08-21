|
July 22, 1935 - August 17, 2019 On Saturday, August 17, 2019, Gerda Taves, beloved mother, Oma and friend, passed away at the age of 84. Gerda's life journey spanned two continents, from war torn Europe to the United States, and was filled with adventure, friends, family and lots of love. Born Gerda Flohs in Heidelberg, Germany where she met and fell in love with Richard Taves, a handsome US Army man, despite neither speaking the others' language. Gerda left her homeland to move to America with the love of her life. She worked hard, learned English and proudly became a US citizen. She and Richard settled in Duarte and raised 3 children. Gerda was a hard worker and unselfish. For 37 years she taught upholstery in Monrovia and was a successful local business owner but her passion was her grandchildren. Oma truly treasured her grandchildren. She always made time for school activities, sporting activities, you name it, if her grandchildren were in it, there was Oma cheering them on. Gerda was an excellent cook who embraced her German heritage. Christmas Eve dinners were legendary filled with authentic German cuisine we all looked forward to for months. She made the absolute best potato salad on the planet! Gerda is survived by her children Betty Bauer, Brian Taves, and Karen Flaherty; her grandchildren, Sarah & McKenzie Bauer, Zachary & Casey Taves and Matthew Flaherty. We were proud to have Gerda as our mother and Oma. Our lives will never be the same without her. She made each of us strong, fiercely loyal and loving individuals. As heartbroken as we are, we know she has been reunited with her Schatz love, Richard. Please join us in celebrating Gerda's life on Monday, August 26, 2019, 11 AM at Douglas & Zook Mortuary, 600 E. Foothill Blvd., Monrovia, CA.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Aug. 21, 2019