1932 - 2020 Our loving and wise father, grandfather, and great-grandfather Glade Bingham Merkley, 88, passed away peacefully September 4, 2020 at his home in Glendora, California. He was born June 13, 1932 in Vernal, Utah to Aird Gerber Merkley and Merle Bingham. Just before his thirteenth birthday, his family moved to Beaver, Utah, where he met Nordine Stoney, who he married June 26, 1951 in the St. George Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She preceded him in death in 2005, after which he married Grace Ostler McKendrick on May 17, 2008 in the Los Angeles Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After graduating from the University of Utah, he served in the US Army in Fort Ord, California. He and Nordine moved to Southern California in 1957 and lived in Arcadia for more than fifty years. Professionally, he worked as a CPA, finance professional, and businessman. He was a faithful and active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as Stake President, twice as Bishop, Chaplain at the City of Hope, Gospel Doctrine teacher, and in many other capacities. He also was a sealer and temple ordinance worker in the Los Angeles Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a service mission with his wife Grace. He is survived by his wife of twelve years, Grace Merkley of Glendora, California; four children, Careen Jones of Covina, California; Gregory Stoney (Lori) Merkley of Evanston, Illinois; Keith Ellis (Janet) Merkley of Washington, Utah; and Kendall Glade (Robin) Merkley of Glendora, California; brother Nelson (Toni) Merkley of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and sisters Delores (Richard) Horton of West Jordan, Utah, Jean (Graham) Hawkins of Provo, Utah, and Margaret (Gary) Snow of Salt Lake City, Utah. He was preceded in death by his sister Marilyn, his brother Wayne, and his parents. He will be greatly missed by his four children and their spouses (who also lovingly view him as their father), 18 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren, as well as the six children, 29 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren he embracedand was embraced bywhen he married Grace. The family would like to thank Jenette, Matt, and Mar for their loving care during his final years. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 220 North Main Street, Beaver, Utah 84713 at 11:00 am followed by interment at Mountain View Cemetery in Beaver, Utah under the direction of Chapman Funeral Homes. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2121 East Route 66, Glendora, California 91741 at 10:00 am. Remote viewing options can be requested from Kendall Merkley at kgmerkley@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Fund at ChurchofJesusChrist.org
or the EYE-DAS Foundation (supporting the visually impaired) at eye-das.org
.