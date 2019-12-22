|
October 30, 1926 - November 11, 2019 Glendora Cameron passed away at the age of 93 in Carlsbad, CA. She had moved to the San Diego area to be closer to family after the death of her husband, William Cameron, in February 2019. Glennie was a loving and devoted mother to her four children: Scott, Dana (Bob) who predeceased her in death, Leslie (Mike) and Tracy (Brad). Her thirteen grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren were also lucky recipients of her warmth and affection. While raising her children, Glennie was involved in many local activities. PTA, Altadena Guild, voter registration and even bowling for the Burbank Bees! She loved gardening, flowers, and also volunteered at Descanso Gardens. After the children were grown, Glennie took a job at Polytechnic School where she worked for 20 years. She loved her time at Poly as an administrative assistant and enjoyed the many students and families she interacted with through the years. In addition, she enjoyed lasting friendships with many of the staff. Glendora was a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend and a devout Christian. She impacted those that knew her, and she will be greatly missed.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Dec. 22, 2019