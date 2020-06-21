Gloria (Peralta) Vigil Gloria, 80, passed away this month, in New Mexico, her home state for the past 30 years. Born in 1940 to Ralph and Lulu Peralta, Gloria's family were residents of Pasadena, where she was raised and attended school. A vital part of Gloria's homelife was learning to sing along with family while her father and brother played their guitars. Gloria fashioned a career in the clothing manufacturing industry by starting out as a seamstress and then becoming a buyer at a California sportswear company. Gloria established and ran her own small manufacturing business in the Los Angeles area. She also studied interior design. Gloria's exploration of diverse philosophies and teachings was another ever-present endeavor throughout her lifetime. Back in the 1980's, Gloria took the then est Training and in the 90's, while living in Washington, she was a gnostic school student. A life-long Catholic, recently, Gloria became a Witness in a Fellowship. Throughout her practices, Gloria was always a caring generous, loving person who graciously shared herself with others that gravitated into her world. Pre-deceased by her parents, Gloria also out-lived her brother, Stan, sister, Margie, spouses, the father of 2 of her children, and 3 of her adult children. Gloria is survived by her sister, Sheila, and brother, "Bobby", Roberto; children, Estefanie and Genevieve, 8 grandchildren, 6 great- grandchildren, more than 25 nephews and nieces, many family members and friends. So. CA memorial service arrangements are pending.





