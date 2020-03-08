|
Douglas Graeme Spencer Aug. 23, 1945 Jan. 11, 2020 Our much loved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend passed away peacefully at home in Monrovia. Five years ago Doug suffered an unusual stroke in his back causing paraplegia, and he struggled valiantly to regain his health and ability to walk. Although walking was not the case in life, Doug now walks and even dances in eternity with the angels in heaven. Doug is survived by his wife of 42 years, Helen, their daughters, Jennifer Spencer, her fianc‚ Alex, her two boys Joseph and Jacob, and Nicole Oliverie, son-in-law Chris and their daughter MacKenzie. Other family includes his sister Carolyn Sullivan and brother-in-law Bill, niece Megan Taylor her husband Scott, nephew Tom and his wife Kristen and grandnieces Sydney and Quinn, and grandnephews Wyatt and Caysen. Doug is greatly missed by his entire family and many many friends. A celebration of life honoring him will be held on March 15th, 2020.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Mar. 8, 2020