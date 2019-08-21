|
|
Oct. 28, 1934 - Aug. 17, 2019 Gretchen A. Berger passed away peacefully at home on August 17th with her family at her side. She was an amazing and beautiful woman who loved her family, her faith and her country. Gretchen was born and raised in Glendale, California to Carl and Henrietta Herrmann with her brothers, Carl and Bryan, and her sister, Tinker. She attended Holy Family High School and then moved on to Stanford University. In 1953, she married Paul Francis Berger, Jr. and together they had 6 children: Brad (Nancy), Brook McCormick, Bob (Julie), Heidi LeVay, Garrick (Rebecca) and Lynette. She has 14 grandchildren Mark and Nick Berger, Brooke Gunness, Sean McCormick and Michaela McCormick, Blake, Cortney and Kevin Berger, Mitchell Robertson-LeVay, Parker LeVay, Gabriella and Gavin Berger, James and Brandon Erickson and 5 great grandchildren with two more on the way this year: Zelda, Scarlett, Finn, Brook, Ty, and Owen. Gretchen enjoyed many things including gardening, cooking, entertaining, Turner Classic movies and reading. She was very involved in philanthropic groups. She especially loved her Christ Child group and working at the elementary schools reading to the children. After raising her children, Gretchen went back to school and graduated as valedictorian of her class. She was a talented interior designer and flower arranger and worked for Jacob Maarse Florist for several years. Her great love was playing bridge. She loved the game, and community of friends she played with and she was quite competitive. She made many lifelong friends through the Catholic School system, as a student and as a mother, through her work with the church and through the Christ Child organization, and of course at the bridge table. She will be missed by many, but especially by her family. Services will be held Thursday at 11:00 am at Holy Family Church in South Pasadena. In lieu of flowers consider a donation to the in her name. Cabot & Sons, Pasadena Directors (cabotandsonsfh.com)
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Aug. 21, 2019