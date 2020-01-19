|
|
March 27, 1939 - December 28, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of H. Guido Meindl announces his passing on December 28, 2019. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, son and friend, Guido was born in Munich, Germany in 1939 and immigrated to Pasadena, California with his parents and brother in 1950. He attended Loyola High School and was graduated from Loyola (Marymount) University and Cal State University, Los Angeles. A true Renaissance man, Guido was an accomplished visual artist, musician, writer and cook. He worked 29 years for the Parsons Corporation, several years at Wyle Research and North American Rockwell Corporation, founded an award-winning BBQ sauce and seasoning company and played a mean game of tennis. He will be remembered for his artistry, creativity, civic engagement, boundless energy, enthusiasm for life, sharp wit, and epic 4th of July and Christmas parties. Guido is survived by his loving and devoted wife Cathy Meindl; children: Guido Meindl (Lou), Monique Carroll (Bob), Stephany Joy, and Gabrielle Meindl; grandchildren: Drew Carroll (Meg), Clare Carroll, Gwyn Caughey, Tommy Knapp, Nicky Meindl, Stella Joy, Katie Knapp and Nina Meindl; Brother John Meindl; Sisters-in-Law: Susie Meindl and Judy "Hooty" Spence; his faithful cat Spooky; and countless friends. A funeral is planned for Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11am, at The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 25 E. Laurel Avenue, Sierra Madre, CA 91024. In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to honor Guido with a charitable gift may make a donation to Alzheimer's Los Angeles, 4221 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 400, Los Angeles, CA 90010 https://www.alzheimersla.org/
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Jan. 19, 2020