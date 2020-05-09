1928 - 2020 In the early morning of April 30, 2020 Haiganous "Haigan" Maria Keverian passed away at the age of 91 in Arcadia, California. She was born in 1928 in Athens, Greece as the eldest child of Armenian Genocide survivors. She emigrated to the United States in 1960 as a bride and resided in Altadena, California. She was a devoted member of Pasadena Covenant Church for over fifty years. Her commitment to Christ was steadfast and she was known by many as a prayer warrior. She was an avid gardener and loved to cook. Her door was always open to anyone who wanted to stop by for a great meal. Haigan is preceded in death by her husband, Hagop, her mother and father Takoui and Manouk Dergazarian, and her two brothers Aram and Melkon Dergazarian. She is survived by her children, James Keverian, Laura Keverian Pitts (David), Susan Keverian Plumb (David), and Joyce Keverian Paregian (Moushegh). She was a loving grandmother to her ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Haigan's memory to one of the following organizations: Pasadena Covenant Church - 539 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101 The Ararat Home - Mission Hills Campus - 15105 Mission Hills Road, Mission Hills, CA 91345 (Designated for The Ararat Home Endowment Fund) Armenian Missionary Association of America - 31 W Century Road, Paramus, NJ 07652 A private service and internment was held at Mountain View Mortuary and Cemetery, and a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later time.





