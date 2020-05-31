Kathleen Harris Fritchey Kathleen Harris Fritchey, 12/12/1941- 5/26/2020 was born to Cora Harris Fritchey and Carl Fritchey in Allentown PA. She held a BA degree from The University of Pennsylvania and a PHD in clinical Psychology from USC. She was a counselor at Cal State Northridge for over 35 years. Kathy was a world traveler; she loved experiencing other cultures. She was an avid cook and delighted in hosting events for family and friends. She is survived by her brother Carl, her sister-in-law Mary, and her beloved nieces, nephew and cousins. In lieu of flowers, you may wish to donate to the American Cancer Society or a non-profit of your choice in her honor. There will be a Mass in her name online at Holy Family Catholic Church on August 25, 2020. Cabot and Sons cabotandsonsfh.com
Published in Pasadena Star-News on May 31, 2020.