|
|
May 1, 1935 - May 25, 2019 Harry James Hansen, 84, passed away May 25, 2019, in Arcadia, CA. Harry grew up in the Seattle, WA area and after graduating from Central Washington with a degree in Education he served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1960. He moved to CA and taught for 34 years in the El Monte City School District and worked for H & R Block as a tax preparer. He married Delphine Cabral on August 15, 1965. Harry enjoyed gardening and loved all sports, especially Angels baseball and UW Huskies football. He was predeceased by his wife, Delphine, and his parents, Otto and Elma Hansen. Harry is survived by his daughter, Adrienne Gracia, his son, Erick and his wife Melony, his five grandchildren, Bryan, Andrea, Jared, Luke, Blake, two great-grandchildren, Sasha and Austin, and his sister, JoAnne Shoemaker. Go Huskies!
Published in Pasadena Star-News on June 2, 2019