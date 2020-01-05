Home

Harry Timothy Postovolt, 86, a devoted and generous husband, father, uncle, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend died peacefully on December 19, 2019. A longtime resident of West Covina, Harry was also an aerospace engineer, real estate agent, LA County benefits worker, and dedicated Bingo Coordinator at Don Bosco Tech for over 25 years. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Helen. Harry's memory will live on through his 11 children-Mary, Peter (Leslie), Gregory (Andrea), Katrina (Kevin), Susin, Jennifer (John), Timothy (Bonnie), Vincent (Rosemary), Philip, Rosemarie, Rachel; 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; cousin, Annie, and many relatives on the East Coast. His family would like to thank Regency Grand for their generous care for Harry's last three years. Visitation/rosary for Harry will be held Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 7pm at White's Funeral Home, Azusa. Funeral mass is Wednesday, Jan. 8, 10 am, at St. Christopher's in West Covina. Burial immediately following mass. Online memorial tribute and additional information at: https://www.whitesfuneralhome.com/tributes/Harry-Postovoit
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Jan. 5, 2020
