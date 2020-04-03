|
October 2, 1920 - March 27, 2020 Lois Ijams Hartman was born October 2, 1920, to Lillian and Edwin C Ijams at Hillcrest Farm near Oskaloosa, Kansas, previous home of her great grand-father.Four years later her twin brother and sister joined the family, Mary and Marlin. Her parents and Mary and Marlin preceded her in death. Lois rode her Shetland pony to the country school or walked the proverbial mile in the snow.Her father died when she was twelve, the depression and midwestern drought were in full sway and times were difficult.She attended Oskaloosa High school and when her mother sold the farm, she attended Topeka High school where she graduated with honors. Enrolled at Pasadena Junior College, she lived with cousins that first year, majoring in speech and journalism.Following graduation she attended San Jose State and completed graduate work at U.C.L.A with a masters in Education. In 1943 she married Warren Hartman, an Air Force pilot, she met in Pasadena, at Brady texas.She traveled with him until he went overseas, sometimes working for the Santa Fe Railroad. They had eight or ten homes in that short year.Lois returned to Pasadena and taught at South Pasadena-San Marino High School and then Wilson for twenty six years.She was a Pasadena City Hostess during the war years at the Civic auditorium and Community Dance. When Warren returned from Italy, the Hartmans resumed military life for a time and then returned to Pasadena. Warren completed his education at Occidental College and they began their family : daughters Margo and Lidia; sons Dennis and Raiko.They eventually had seven grand children and four great grandchildren - Tony, Lauren,Jonathan,Cameron,Kelly,Clay and Drew plus Ryan,Megan,Andrew and Cielo and much loved in laws includind Cathy and Heidi and sons in law deceased early. Chapman Woods was the family home.Lois served as editor of the Chapman Woods Call,was a columnist for the East Pasadena Herald and wrote travel articles and short stories for a number of publications.Her interest in genealogy took her to England many times, and she had two published books as a result od her research in Devan and Cornwall. Her college career included membership in honor societies, Delta Psi Omega, Theta Rho Pi, Players Guild and radio work at K.P.P.C and K.O.W, San Jose. in retirement she enjoyed College Womens Club and Dionepians and had time to enjoy travel opportunities and painting and additional writing.A life long Presbyterian, the family attended Michillinda Presbyterian formany years. Family was very special and Catalina Islands was a cherished spot for Thanksgiving.River boating in Europe was always a highlight holiday and anniversaries were often celebrated at the Tam O Shanter restaurant, first date destination for Lois and Warren.They enjoyed a long happy marriage always near family and a host of long time friends.They resided aat a retirement home in Pasadena for ther final years together.Lois was preceded by her Husband Warren and son Raiko.
