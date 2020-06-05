Hattie Mae Blanton passed away May 28, 2020. She is survived by one daughter, Deborah B. Williams (Jonathan); one son, Ronald E. Blanton, M.D. (Anna Marie); one step-son, Jackie Coleman; 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Services 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, Mabrie Memorial Mortuary, 5000 Almeda Road, Houston, Texas. Interment, Houston Memorial Gardens, Pearland, Texas.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Jun. 5, 2020.