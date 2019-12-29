|
|
Helen Agnes Hartfield Bolton, 103, affectionately known as "Aunt Babe" and "Ninnie," passed away peacefully at Villa Gardens Retirement Community on December 22, 2019, following a brief illness. The oldest of three children of August Julius Hartfield and Helen Agnes Cahill, she was born in Los Angeles, CA on January 19, 1916, and raised in Walnut Park, CA, where her father was an energy pioneer and founder of Pacific Gas Radiator Company. She attended Ramona Convent School in Alhambra. The Hartfields made their second home in Big Bear Lake, CA and in 1934, Helen met Dorance Dean Bolton during a social at Stillwell's Lodge and Ballroom. They married on April 24,1935, in Huntington Park, CA, and honeymooned at the Mission Inn Hotel. They were married 70 years before Dorance's passing. In 1941, the couple purchased land on Cumberland Road in San Marino and built their first of five homes there while raising sons Bill, Jim and Bob. They cherished time at their home in Big Bear's Minnelusa Canyon. While Dorance oversaw Bolton and Company Insurance Brokers, now one of the largest privately-owned insurance agencies in the United States, Helen relished her role as wife, volunteer and mother. She was active in San Marino PTA and was a founding member in 1956 of the Grad Night Committee. For over 40 years, she volunteered for the San Marino Guild of Huntington Memorial Hospital and the Altar Guild of Saints Felicitas and Perpetua Catholic Church. The couple were members of the San Marino Dancing Club, Alaroma Dinner Dance Club and Cardinal and Gold. She was an avid supporter of USC Trojan football and read the LA Times sports section regularly. In 1975, Helen and Dorance retired to Palm Desert where they enjoyed golf - she shot a hole in one at Ironwood Country Club - and volunteering at the Living Desert Zoo & Gardens and the Braille Institute. They returned to Pasadena in 1998. Helen was preceded in death by Dorance; sons Bob and Bill, brother William Hartfield and sister Betty Davis. She is survived by son Jim (Joan) and daughter-in-law Linda of Pasadena; grandchildren Lisa Singelyn (Mike) of Dallas, TX, Patrick (Renee) of Cave Creek, AZ, Janelle Panday of Kirkland, WA, Katie (Kevin) Litwin of Pasadena, 6 great-grandchildren and 17 nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Huntington Hospital in Pasadena, CA. Services are pending. Cabot & Sons (626) 793-7159
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Dec. 29, 2019