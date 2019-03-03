Aug. 8, 1916 - Feb. 21, 2019



Helen was born Aug. 29, 1916 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada to Mr. & Mrs. Edward James Swaby. She had 4 sisters and 1 brother, Alice, Mary, Edna, Laura, and Edward. Her parents and siblings are all now deceased. She is survived by her son, Bill Lawrence Rice, and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and their families.

She was raised in Calgary, but moved with her parents to California at the age of 17 in 1933.

Helen was a noted violinist with many music awards both in Canada and in the United States. She holds an L.R.S.M. degree from the London Royal Schools of Music.

World War II found Helen working for the California Water & Telephone Co. Cal Water later became General Telephone then Verizon. After 38 years, she retired in 1980 from the position of Traffic Service Inspector and in her retirement returned to her beloved teaching of piano and violin.

Helen died February 21, 2019 at the age of 102.

Helen asked that memorials be sent in her name to the Pasadena Humane Society and SPCA, 361 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA 91105 or your favorite animal charity. At her request, there will be no services held.