Caird, Helen (Gardiner) Helen (Gardiner) Caird, born January 10, 1922, passed away peacefully at her home in Villa Gardens, Pasadena on January 11, 2019, one day after her 97th birthday. She was pre-deceased by her dearly loved brother Frank, daughter Rochelle, and husband Kenneth. She was born in Vienna, Austria, and moved to America during the Second World War, and lived in Pasadena for more than 50 years .She was educated in Europe and America, where she got a BA from Pembroke College of Brown University in 1943. In addition to her longtime work as a Technical Writing Supervisor at JPL (Jet Propulsion Lab), where she worked for 27 years before retiring in 1993 at the age of 71, Helen was a serious musician who learned to play the organ late in life. She was a devoted member of the SRF (Self Realization Fellowship) church, and a leader and President of PALAC (Pasadena Area Liberal Arts Center). Helen loved to travel, visit museums, and attend concerts, and was an avid hiker; she regularly took long walks in Pasadena and the neighboring hills, and enjoyed hiking in the mountains in this country and her native Austria. Helen loved to meet with family and friends; she especially enjoyed giving detailed presentations about each opera being performed in Los Angeles. Helen will be sadly missed. The family really appreciates the care and attention she received at the end of her life from her many friends in SRF and the attendants and staff at Villa Gardens. There will be a Memorial Service for Helen on May 12 at the SRF Temple in Glendale, California, at 1:00 pm. Friends and relatives are invited to attend. Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/pasadenastarnews. WL00189350-image-1.jpg
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Feb. 17, 2019