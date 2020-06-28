December 15, 1929 - June 5, 2020 Joen Douglas Mitchell, lover of horses, departed this earth in the comfort of her own home at 8:32 am on Friday, June 5, 2020 surrounded by cherished memories and loved ones alike. In her 90 productive years she touched countless lives, volunteered thousands of hours to bring education to the disadvantaged and to her church and community. The Pasadena Humane Society awarded Joen the first and only "Distinguished Service Award" in honor of her 40 plus years of dedication. She was born Helen Joen Ulmer on December 15, 1929 in Hollywood, California. At the age of 18, on September 7, 1948 she married the one and only love of her life Charles "Chuck" Mitchell at All Saints Episcopal Church in Pasadena. In the 59 years of their marriage, Joen and Chuck raised two sons, Michael and Douglas both of Orange County, California, eight grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. She was blessed with the gift of her sister Ariann‚ Ulmer Cipes later in life through serendipitous circumstances. Joen lived a long full life and it is her wish that she not be mourned, but celebrated, preferably over vodka gimlets and fine champagne paired with cheese, crackers, and microwave popcorn. In lieu of flowers or gifts, Joen requested that charitable donations be made in her honor to the Pasadena Humane Society. Remembrances shared via her Facebook page memorial or on legacy.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Jun. 28, 2020.