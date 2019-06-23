|
4-16-28 - 6-18-19 Herbert Ivan Cooper, 91, passed away calmly and peacefully at his home in Pasadena, CA on June 18, 2019 with his family by his side. Born in Los Angeles on April 16, 1928, the only child of Maurice and Lillian Cooper. Herb is survived by his wife, Francine Cooper, 5 children: Neal Cooper, Paul Cooper, Jonathan Tolkin, Peter Tolkin (Yunhee Min), Jennifer McCracken (Bob); his dear daughter, Linda Nichols sadly pre-deceased him on 2/10/14 at age 57; 16 grandchildren: Glisten (Jason), Sharla, Porter, Elias, Chelsea, Riley (Dalia), Storey, Jackson, Jesse, Jake Parker, Emma, Sean (Yuki). Herb's life will be celebrated at a Memorial Service: Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 2pm, Mount Sinai Hollywood Hills, 5950 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the City of Hope Cancer Research www.cityofhope.org
Published in Pasadena Star-News on June 23, 2019