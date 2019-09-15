|
Hope Moore (Speno) McLaughlin, 72 years, of Quechee, VT and Pasadena, CA passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Hope is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Richard McLaughlin, their three children, Hughes McLaughlin (Kelley), Caitlin McLaughlin McNeil (Kyle) and James McLaughlin, three grandchildren, Lilian Grace Mclaughlin, Elizabeth May McLaughlin and Hudson Ryder McLaughlin. She is survived by one sister, Helen Speno Bridgewater (J. Michael) and many wonderful, caring nieces, nephews, cousins and very good friends. Hope was predeceased by her parents, Martin J. Speno and Clarine Hughes Speno, sister, Virginia Speno Moses (Robert), brother, Andrew Speno (Vicky), brother, Martin Jeffrey Speno. Hope held great fondness for her high school years at the Convent of the Sacred Heart at Eden Hall, Torresdale, PA followed with college at Loretta Heights in Denver and University of Denver graduating with a teaching degree. A reading specialist, Hope dealt with dyslexia and other reading disabilities in Pasadena using the Lindamood Bell technique Hope loved animals and wildlife, was a steward of the land, an artist, lover of music (especially show tunes and ditties), beautiful skier, detective, sneaky with a little smile and always ready for an adventure. Hope was unflappable, graceful, and a quiet listener and confidant to those around her. Hope was a very special person that will be missed by so many people. The McLaughlin family will hold a private memorial celebrating Hope's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you are invited to make a gift in memory of Hope to support pancreatic cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Please visit: www.danafarber.org/give and indicate "Wexler Family Fund" in the "why I give" section.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Sept. 15, 2019