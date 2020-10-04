1/
Jack M. Copeland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oct 8, 1936 - Sept 18, 2020 Dr. Jack M. Copeland, returned to the Lord on Sept 18, 2020. Jack was raised in Southern California and attended college at USC. Jack met his wife Penny while attending Kansas University where he earned his DDS in Dentistry. Jack and Penny moved to California in 1960 and opened his family practice. Jack practiced dentistry in Glendora for 46 years, served as President of the Glendora School Board, was a member/officer in various service organizations, was an active member of Glenkirk Presbyterian Church and a life-long USC Trojan fan. Jack was predeceased by his wife Penny and is survived by his daughters Carrie and Melanie Mouch (Tommy), son Jack II (Chip) and several grandchildren.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pasadena Star-News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved